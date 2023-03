Lindgren (upper body) is expected to miss a third straight game Tuesday versus Columbus, NHL.com reports.

Lindgren missed 11 straight games before returning last Tuesday against Carolina only to aggravate the upper-body issue that is expected to keep him sidelined against the Blue Jackets. Ben Harpur will likely continue to fill a bottom-pairing role until Lindgren, who's collected 18 points and a plus-28 rating through 58 appearances this season, is ready to return.