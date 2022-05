Lindgren (lower body) will be unavailable against Pittsburgh for Wednesday's Game 5, Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Lindgren will be out of action for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. The defenseman is currently mired in a 46-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 8 versus Anaheim during which he has managed just 46 shots, eight assists and 77 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, Lindgren shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.