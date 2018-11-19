Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Struggling offensively at AHL level
Lindgren picked up just his second point of the season in AHL Hartford's 4-3 loss to Rochester on Sunday.
Lindgren now has no goals and two assists in 16 games for the Wolf Pack. While the University of Minnesota product isn't known for his offensive production, Lindgren did manage to chip in four points in 10 AHL games at the end of last season. Acquired from Boston in the Rick Nash deal in February, Lindgren is going to make his living as a depth defender who can help on the penalty kill. It's possible he sees time with the Rangers later this season.
