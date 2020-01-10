Play

Lindgren (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Devils.

Lindgren left Tuesday's game with an upper-body issue, and now it's unclear how he sustained the lower-body injury. In the meantime, Brendan Smith has dropped back to defense for the remainder of the game, leaving the team with 11 forwards. Expect an update on Lindgren's health ahead of Saturday's clash with the Blues.

