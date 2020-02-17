Lindgren finished with two shots, two PIM and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

Lindgren was on the receiving end of multiple cheap shots from noted cheap-shot artist Brad Marchand, and the blueliner was served with a two-minute roughing minor for retaliation at one point. He also got hit with a high stick that opened up a gash near his eye, but Lindgren received treatment on the bench and was able to stay in the game. The rookie defenseman has provided solid physicality for a Rangers team that's largely lacking in that department, but Lindgren's fantasy value is minimal given his meager total of 10 points in 48 games this season.