Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Takes beating in loss
Lindgren finished with two shots, two PIM and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston.
Lindgren was on the receiving end of multiple cheap shots from noted cheap-shot artist Brad Marchand, and the blueliner was served with a two-minute roughing minor for retaliation at one point. He also got hit with a high stick that opened up a gash near his eye, but Lindgren received treatment on the bench and was able to stay in the game. The rookie defenseman has provided solid physicality for a Rangers team that's largely lacking in that department, but Lindgren's fantasy value is minimal given his meager total of 10 points in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.