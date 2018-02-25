The Bruins shipped Lindgren, forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for forward Rick Nash.

Along with Spooner, Lindren, a 2016 second-round pick in the midst of his second season at the University of Minnesota, are the main assets in the deal from the Rangers' perspective. The 20-year-old blueliner has tallied only two goals and seven points in 33 games for Minnesota this season, but is well regarded for his physical presence and high IQ at the back end. Unfortunately, that profile rarely translates to much fantasy utility, even if Lindgren does end up becoming a staple on defense for the Rangers down the road.