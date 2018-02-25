Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Traded to Rangers
The Bruins shipped Lindgren, forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for forward Rick Nash.
Along with Spooner, Lindren, a 2016 second-round pick in the midst of his second season at the University of Minnesota, are the main assets in the deal from the Rangers' perspective. The 20-year-old blueliner has tallied only two goals and seven points in 33 games for Minnesota this season, but is well regarded for his physical presence and high IQ at the back end. Unfortunately, that profile rarely translates to much fantasy utility, even if Lindgren does end up becoming a staple on defense for the Rangers down the road.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...