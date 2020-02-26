Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Two helpers in OT win
Lindgren picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
The rookie produced the first multi-point performance of his career, helping set up Artemi Panarin in the first period and Brett Howden in the third. Lindgren led all Rangers blueliners in TOI in the game at 21:40 as part of the top pairing with Adam Fox, and his role seems to be on the upswing following the Brady Skjei trade. Unless Lindgren starts seeing power-play shifts, however, his fantasy value will remain marginal -- on the season, he has only one goal and 12 points through 52 games with 78 hits, 59 blocked shots, 39 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.