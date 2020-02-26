Lindgren picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The rookie produced the first multi-point performance of his career, helping set up Artemi Panarin in the first period and Brett Howden in the third. Lindgren led all Rangers blueliners in TOI in the game at 21:40 as part of the top pairing with Adam Fox, and his role seems to be on the upswing following the Brady Skjei trade. Unless Lindgren starts seeing power-play shifts, however, his fantasy value will remain marginal -- on the season, he has only one goal and 12 points through 52 games with 78 hits, 59 blocked shots, 39 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating.