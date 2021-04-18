Lindgren picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

He also added three shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Lindgren set a new career high at 16 points (one goal, 15 helpers) on the season in the process, and he's found another gear over the last few weeks, racking up one goal and six points over the last 10 games.

