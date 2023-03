Lindgren (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Saturday versus Florida, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lindgren also sat out Thursday's 2-1 win over Carolina following his return to the lineup Tuesday from an 11-game absence. He has produced 18 points, 70 shots on goal, 88 blocks and 64 hits in 58 contests this campaign. Ben Harpur is slated to play Saturday.