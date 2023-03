Lindgren (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Lindgren, who was last in the lineup Feb. 25, was initially regarded as doubtful for Saturday's outing, and he didn't join the Rangers for the pregame warmups. Lindgren has a goal and 17 points in 57 appearances in 2022-23. With the 25-year-old still unavailable, Ben Harpur is projected to play in his 12th consecutive contest.