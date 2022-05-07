Lindgren (lower body) is not expected to play Saturday in Game 3 versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Given that Lindgren traveled with the team, he's likely not too far off from a return. The 24-year-old's next chance to play is Monday in Game 4. Justin Braun will likely remain in the lineup while Lindgren is out.
