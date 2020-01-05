Lindgren's point drought reached six games in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Lindgren has gone six games without a point and 26 without a goal. The rookie plays well in his own zone, which is a much-needed skill on the leaky Rangers blue line, but his ice time has been in decline of late. He skated only 14:10 Saturday and is averaging just 12:06 of ice time over the past three games after skating 16:41 or more in each of the five games preceding this stretch.