Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Aiming for return Friday

McDonagh (abdomen) is targeting a return to the lineup against Carolina on Friday.

McDonagh has missed the Rangers' previous four outings due to his abdominal injury. While the defenseman has notched 12 assists in 21 games this season, he is still searching for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign. If the Minnesota native does re-enter the lineup, it will likely be at the expense of Steve Kampfer or Nick Holden.