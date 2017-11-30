Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Aiming for return Friday
McDonagh (abdomen) is targeting a return to the lineup against Carolina on Friday.
McDonagh has missed the Rangers' previous four outings due to his abdominal injury. While the defenseman has notched 12 assists in 21 games this season, he is still searching for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign. If the Minnesota native does re-enter the lineup, it will likely be at the expense of Steve Kampfer or Nick Holden.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...