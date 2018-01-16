Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Back in action Tuesday

McDonagh (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday night versus the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The captain is scoreless on 58 shots this campaign, though his saving grace in the fantasy realm has been an abundance of helpers. McDonagh has 19 of those, including four apples on the power play. He'll be safe to use in fantasy having only missed Sunday's game against the Penguins with the ailment.