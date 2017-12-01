Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Cleared to play
McDonagh (abdomen) will rejoin the lineup against the Hurricanes on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
McDonagh missed the Rangers previous four outing due to his abdominal injury, but appears to be ready to go versus Carolina. With the 28-year-old given the green light, Steve Kampfer figures to be the odd man out on the New York blue line.
