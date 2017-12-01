Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Cleared to play

McDonagh (abdomen) will rejoin the lineup against the Hurricanes on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

McDonagh missed the Rangers previous four outing due to his abdominal injury, but appears to be ready to go versus Carolina. With the 28-year-old given the green light, Steve Kampfer figures to be the odd man out on the New York blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories