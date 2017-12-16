Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Dishes helper in win
McDonagh dished out an assist to go with a plus-2 rating and three blocks in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
New York's captain wasn't hesitant about jumping into the play offensively despite failing to generate a shot on goal himself. McDonagh did most of the heavy lifting on Kevin Hayes' second-period goal, drawing two defenders as he entered the zone and delivering a perfect pass while getting crunched into the boards. His plus-10 rating is remarkably the worst of McDonagh's eight-year career, but that number should continue to rise as the season unfolds.
