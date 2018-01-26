Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Finds twine twice

McDonagh scored a pair of goals Thursday in a 6-5 win at San Jose.

The Blueshirts' captain cranked things up in the second period, finding twine twice in a span of 72 seconds -- with the second goal coming on the power play. McDonagh also skated to a team-high 24:26 of ice time -- including 4:41 of man-advantage action -- and recorded four shots on goal, which are the types of numbers owners would love to see from the Minnesotan down the stretch.