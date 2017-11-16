Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Five shots in loss
McDonagh recorded team-highs of five shots and 27:29 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-3 loss at Chicago.
McDonagh led his club in ice time at even strength (19:14), on the power play (3:22) and shorthanded (4:53). New York's captain still hasn't lit the lamp on any of his 35 shots this season, but he's making a difference on offense with nine helpers in his past nine games.
