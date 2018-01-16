Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Game-time decision Tuesday

McDonagh (undisclosed) will have to wait until after warmups of Tuesday's game against the Flyers to know if he is cleared to play, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

For what it's worth, McDonagh himself said he feels ready to go, per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post, but the decision on whether or not he plays will ultimately rest with the coaching and training staffs closer to game time. The Rangers captain has missed just one game with this ailment, but is also mired in an offensive slump, recording just one assist in his last 10 contests.