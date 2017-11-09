Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Gets two assists in victory
McDonagh assisted in the first and third periods in a 4-2 Wednesday win over Boston.
The Blueshirts' blue liner is up to 11 assists now, but still hasn't scored a goal this year. Given his high assist totals, though, his fantasy value remains positive based on his ability to find open teammates.
