Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Gets two assists in victory

McDonagh assisted in the first and third periods in a 4-2 Wednesday win over Boston.

The Blueshirts' blue liner is up to 11 assists now, but still hasn't scored a goal this year. Given his high assist totals, though, his fantasy value remains positive based on his ability to find open teammates.

