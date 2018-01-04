Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: No points in last seven

McDonagh's only fantasy contribution in a team-high 24:28 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Chicago was a single blocked shot.

McDonagh has been held without a point in his past seven games, as he's focused more on the defensive side to cover for the frequent mistakes made by partner Nick Holden. New York's captain still has 18 assists and a plus-10 rating in 36 appearances, so it's not time to press the panic button just yet.