Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: No points in last seven
McDonagh's only fantasy contribution in a team-high 24:28 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Chicago was a single blocked shot.
McDonagh has been held without a point in his past seven games, as he's focused more on the defensive side to cover for the frequent mistakes made by partner Nick Holden. New York's captain still has 18 assists and a plus-10 rating in 36 appearances, so it's not time to press the panic button just yet.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...