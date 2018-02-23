Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Out again Friday

McDonagh (upper body) will not play against Friday against the Wild, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Considering McDonagh remains on the trade block ahead of Monday's deadline, it's not surprising he's out again. The team likely wants to ensure he avoids suffering further injury even if he's healthy and has little incentive to bring him back with potential suitors already knowing what he brings to the table. The blueliner seems a likely candidate to remain out again Sunday if he's still on the team when it rolls around.