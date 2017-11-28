Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Out again Tuesday
McDonagh (abdomen) won't play Tuesday night versus the Panthers, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
This marks the fourth consecutive absence for McDonagh. The puck-moving blueliner has had trouble fending off the injury bug throughout his seven-year NHL career, having appeared in all 82 games only in the 2011-12 campaign. There's no denying his impact when he does play, though, as he's registered 12 assists through 21 games while averaging 23:22 of ice time, including 2:15 on the man advantage. We advise that you practice patience with McDonagh.
