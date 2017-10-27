Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Picks up helper Thursday
McDonagh notched an assist to go with a plus-3 rating, two shots and two blocks in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
This is the type of effort we've come to expect from the Rangers captain against inferior opponents like this. While McDonagh rarely takes over games offensively, he's able to drive possession with his stellar positioning and skating ability, which have helped him finish with a rating of at least plus-11 in each of his first seven NHL campaigns. His performance in this one merely brought McDonagh's season rating back to even to go with four assists in 11 games, but the two-time 40-point scorer will likely start to chip in more across the board as his team wakes up from its slow start.
