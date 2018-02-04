Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Picks up two helpers Saturday
McDonagh notched two power-play assists while adding three hits, two blocked shots and a shot on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
He's now got eight points (two goals, six assists) through his last nine games, not bad on a Rangers squad that has only three wins during that stretch. McDonagh is on pace to top 40 points for the third time in his career, and his role on the top pairing and first power-play unit gives him a secure fantasy floor in season-long formats.
