Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Remaiins sidelined
McDonagh (upper body) will not play Thursday against Montreal, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The 28-year-old blueliner has now missed his team's last seven contests with the injury. There's a strong chance that McDonagh is traded by Monday's deadline, but his recent injury certainly hasn't boosted his value. He'll have two more chances -- Friday against Minnesota and Sunday against the Red Wings -- to suit up before the deadline.
