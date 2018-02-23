Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Remaiins sidelined

McDonagh (upper body) will not play Thursday against Montreal, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The 28-year-old blueliner has now missed his team's last seven contests with the injury. There's a strong chance that McDonagh is traded by Monday's deadline, but his recent injury certainly hasn't boosted his value. He'll have two more chances -- Friday against Minnesota and Sunday against the Red Wings -- to suit up before the deadline.