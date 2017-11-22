Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Ruled out of next two contests
McDonagh (abdomen) won't play Wednesday against Carolina or Friday against Detroit, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
McDonagh's reportedly just dealing with a "mild strain" in his abdomen, so the Rangers are clearly proceeding with caution with their franchise defenseman. The University of Wisconsin product will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with Vancouver, at which point another update on his status should be released.
