Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Ruled out Sunday

McDonagh (upper body) will not play Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

McDonagh isn't expected to travel with the Blueshirts on a four-game road trip that starts Sunday in Winnipeg and wraps up in Ottawa next Saturday. This is quite problematic for the Rangers since the team has made it clear that they will be sellers with the trade deadline looming, and McDonagh -- with his $4.7 million cap hit -- can't really help drum up trade interest when he's stuck in the medical room.