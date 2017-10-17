Play

Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Struggling offensively

McDonagh has only notched one point in his first six games.

This certainly wasn't the start that was expected from the two time All-Star, and save for a secondary assist against Toronto on Oct. 7, McDonagh hasn't had much of an offensive impact. Still, he hasn't seen a decrease in ice time and has been receiving consistent power-play action with the second-unit, so the points should start rolling in soon.

