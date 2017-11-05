Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Two points prove clutch in win

McDonagh fashioned a pair of assists -- he dialed up one at even strength and another on the man advantage in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The Minnesota native is still searching for his first goal this season, but as a blueliner, he's naturally going to have a pass-first mentality. McDonagh currently ranks sixth on his team in points and third in assists.

