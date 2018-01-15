Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Will not play Sunday

McDonagh (undisclosed) didn't participate in pregame warmups and won't play against Pittsburgh, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

After not participating in the morning skate, his status was in doubt, and he hasn't recovered enough to take part in the Metropolitan Division showdown. With the 28-year-old out, Brendan Smith should skate in his absence while Brady Skjei moves up to the first pairing. McDonagh will look to return Tuesday against Philadelphia.