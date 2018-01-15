Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Will not play Sunday
McDonagh (undisclosed) didn't participate in pregame warmups and won't play against Pittsburgh, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
After not participating in the morning skate, his status was in doubt, and he hasn't recovered enough to take part in the Metropolitan Division showdown. With the 28-year-old out, Brendan Smith should skate in his absence while Brady Skjei moves up to the first pairing. McDonagh will look to return Tuesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...