Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Won't play Wednesday
McDonagh will not practice Tuesday and will not suit up for Wednesday's road contest against the Hurricanes due to an abdominal strain.
It's possible that McDonagh sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Senators, but regardless, the Rangers' captain is slated to miss at least one game as a result of the ailment. The University of Wisconsin product has yet to find the back of the net this season and has been focusing more on his defensive game, so fantasy owners will be hoping that this break can get him into more of an offensive mindset. Marc Staal could see a more expanded role with McDonagh on the shelf.
