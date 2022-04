Reaves scored his fourth goal of the season and added eight hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Reaves gave the Rangers a 6-2 lead by tapping in a nice setup from Alexis Lafreniere on a 3-on-1 rush. The veteran power forward also threw his body around in this one, as the Islanders couldn't match the Rangers in skill and Reaves made sure they couldn't make up for that disadvantage with physicality.