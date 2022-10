Reaves had three hits and a minus-1 rating in 8:35 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Reaves' TOI total was four seconds short of his season high, and his only notable moment through five games is a fight in a chippy road win over Minnesota on Oct. 13. The veteran winger still throws his body around, but Reaves' most important contributions are as a locker room leader at age 35.