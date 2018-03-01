Spooner continued his strong play since being traded by adding three assists Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver.

Spooner isn't going to keep up his pace of five assists in two games, but he might be more valuable than fantasy owners originally thought when he came over in the Rick Nash trade. He will find opportunities in New York even after his pace drops off, and that bodes well for his long-term value.

