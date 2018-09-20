According to coach David Quinn, Spooner (hip) was held out for precautionary reasons after leaving Wednesday's clash with the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Spooner -- who was acquired via trade last season from Boston -- notched 16 points in 20 outings in the Big Apple. The Ottawa native is in line for a top-six role this year along with a spot on the top power-play unit, giving him top-end fantasy value in nearly all formats.