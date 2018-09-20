Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Dealing with hip strain
According to coach David Quinn, Spooner (hip) was held out for precautionary reasons after leaving Wednesday's clash with the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Spooner -- who was acquired via trade last season from Boston -- notched 16 points in 20 outings in the Big Apple. The Ottawa native is in line for a top-six role this year along with a spot on the top power-play unit, giving him top-end fantasy value in nearly all formats.
