Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Expected to play Sunday
Spooner, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Bruins, is expected to make his Rangers debut Sunday against the Red Wings, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
One of three players shipped to New York in the trade that sent Rick Nash to Boston, Spooner looks like he'll be thrown in the fire right away as the Rangers aim to determine whether he fits into their long-term plans. It's not inconceivable that the Rangers might also explore moving Spooner elsewhere before the trade deadline, given that the center will hit restricted free agency this summer and therefore become more expensive. So long as Spooner remains with New York, however, look for him to find a spot on the team's second or third line. Spooner has potted nine goals and dished out 16 assists in 39 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Shipped to Rangers•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Game continues to grow•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Collects two helpers in win over Blues•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Pots goal in Monday's OT loss•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Nine points in last 10 games•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Back in action Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...