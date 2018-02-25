Spooner, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Bruins, is expected to make his Rangers debut Sunday against the Red Wings, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

One of three players shipped to New York in the trade that sent Rick Nash to Boston, Spooner looks like he'll be thrown in the fire right away as the Rangers aim to determine whether he fits into their long-term plans. It's not inconceivable that the Rangers might also explore moving Spooner elsewhere before the trade deadline, given that the center will hit restricted free agency this summer and therefore become more expensive. So long as Spooner remains with New York, however, look for him to find a spot on the team's second or third line. Spooner has potted nine goals and dished out 16 assists in 39 games this season.