Spooner registered a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-3 road loss to the Lightning.

Spooner's been nothing short of awesome since the Rangers pried him away from the Bruins on Feb. 25, tallying two goals and eight helpers over six games. Better yet, it looks like he'll be able to hold down a role on the No. 2 power-play unit. Keep close tabs on Spooner if you need help at the center spot in fantasy.