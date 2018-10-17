Spooner was blanked on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado.

Spooner's surface stats have always outperformed his lukewarm possession numbers, but he's been snakebitten in all categories to start the new campaign with just one assist through six games. While the former Bruins forward played just 10:56 in this one, a whopping 5:51 of that ice time came on the power play. The Rangers still believe in Spooner's offensive capabilities, even if they're underwhelmed by the total package, so his point totals should start to climb soon if he's able to stay in the lineup.