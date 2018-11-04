Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Out with lower-body issue
Spooner (lower body) will not play Sunday against Buffalo, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
The 5-foot-11 forward has just one goal and two points in 12 games this season, so his absence shouldn't hurt too many fantasy owners. Pavel Buchnevich will replace him for the time being.
