Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Qualified by Rangers
Spooner has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
Spooner was productive after coming over from Boston at the trade deadline, finishing with four goals and 16 points in 20 games with the Rangers. Still just 26 years of age, the skilled forward fits nicely with the youth movement on Broadway, although he's also rumored to be on the trading block.
