Spooner (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, MSG Network's John Giannone reports.

Spooner will return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating with Filip Chytil and Cody McLeod on the Rangers' fourth line, but he should also receive looks on the man advantage as a member of his team's second power-play unit. The veteran forward has tallied one goal and two points in 12 appearances this season.