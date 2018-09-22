Spooner is in Saturday's lineup against the Islanders, the Rangers' official twitter reports.

Spooner left Wednesday's game against the Flyers with a hip strain, but that injury didn't prove to be very serious, seeing as he's right back in there for Saturday's contest. The trade deadline acquisition from last season's Rick Nash deal could challenge his 2015-16 high of 49 points if he's able to stay healthy, but that could be challenge for Spooner given that he's never dressed for all 82 games in a season before.