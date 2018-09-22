Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Right back in there Saturday
Spooner is in Saturday's lineup against the Islanders, the Rangers' official twitter reports.
Spooner left Wednesday's game against the Flyers with a hip strain, but that injury didn't prove to be very serious, seeing as he's right back in there for Saturday's contest. The trade deadline acquisition from last season's Rick Nash deal could challenge his 2015-16 high of 49 points if he's able to stay healthy, but that could be challenge for Spooner given that he's never dressed for all 82 games in a season before.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Won't return following lower-body injury•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Secures two-year deal•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Submits request for salary arbitration•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Qualified by team•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Thriving with new club•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...