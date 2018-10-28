Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Scores first goal in loss
Spooner scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 4-3 road loss to the Kings.
The seven-year veteran has gotten off to a slow start with just two points in 10 games. Spooner recently found himself in the press box as a result of his struggles but perhaps a goal will get No. 23 going, who came into Sunday's contest without a point in his last seven games.
