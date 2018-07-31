Spooner inked a two-year contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Spooner was the last remaining restricted free agent for New York, as the two sides agreed to a deal that avoided salary arbitration. Following a trade deadline move to New York, the 25-year-old garnered four goals and 12 helpers in 20 contests. The Ottawa native saw significantly more ice time in the Big Apple (16:51 versus 14:29) and should continue to fill that increased role heading into the 2018-19 campaign.