The Rangers acquired Spooner, forward Matt Beleskey, defenseman Ryan Lindgren and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Bruins on Sunday in exchange for forward Rick Nash.

With nine goals and 16 assists in 39 games this season, Spooner was an adequate second-line forward for Boston, but in essentially replacing the 26-year-old with Nash, the Bruins were able to secure a high-profile offensive upgrade that should help the team during its playoff push. Bound for restricted free agency this summer, Spooner should get plenty of opportunities over the Rangers' final 20 games to prove that he's worth retaining this offseason. Don't expect Spooner to suit up Sunday against the Red Wings, however, with his team debut instead likely to come Wednesday at Vancouver.