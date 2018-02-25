Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Shipped to Rangers
The Rangers acquired Spooner, forward Matt Beleskey, defenseman Ryan Lindgren and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Bruins on Sunday in exchange for forward Rick Nash.
With nine goals and 16 assists in 39 games this season, Spooner was an adequate second-line forward for Boston, but in essentially replacing the 26-year-old with Nash, the Bruins were able to secure a high-profile offensive upgrade that should help the team during its playoff push. Bound for restricted free agency this summer, Spooner should get plenty of opportunities over the Rangers' final 20 games to prove that he's worth retaining this offseason. Don't expect Spooner to suit up Sunday against the Red Wings, however, with his team debut instead likely to come Wednesday at Vancouver.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Game continues to grow•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Collects two helpers in win over Blues•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Pots goal in Monday's OT loss•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Nine points in last 10 games•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Back in action Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...