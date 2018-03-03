Spooner recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

Spooner has now recorded a multi-point showing in each of his first three games with the Rangers to improve to 10 goals and 22 assists through 42 games for the campaign. He should remain a key cog for the Rangers, and there's no questioning the 26-year-old winger's offensive upside. His scoring pace is going to slow, but there's potential for Spooner to continue providing serviceable numbers in the majority of settings through the end of the season.