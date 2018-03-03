Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Stays hot in win over Flames
Spooner recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 3-1 win over Calgary.
Spooner has now recorded a multi-point showing in each of his first three games with the Rangers to improve to 10 goals and 22 assists through 42 games for the campaign. He should remain a key cog for the Rangers, and there's no questioning the 26-year-old winger's offensive upside. His scoring pace is going to slow, but there's potential for Spooner to continue providing serviceable numbers in the majority of settings through the end of the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Adds three assists against Canucks•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Tallies two assists in debut•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Shipped to Rangers•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Game continues to grow•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Collects two helpers in win over Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...