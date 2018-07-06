Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Submits request for salary arbitration
Spooner filed for salary arbitration Thursday.
Spooner had a rock-solid campaign in 2017-18, picking up nine goals and 25 points in 39 games with Boston before tacking on four goals and 16 points in 20 contests after being dealt to the Rangers in February. The 26-year-old pivot could be in line for a bump in pay after taking home $2.83 million on a one-year deal last season.
