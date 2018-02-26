Spooner, who was just traded to the Rangers, picked up two assists with his new team in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday. He saw 16:31 of ice time, including 0:54 on the power play.

Spooner was a piece of the Rick Nash trade and got thrown right into the mix by the Bruins. During his time with Boston he picked up nine goals and 16 assists through 39 games. It remains to be seen what his role will be with the Rangers, but this is certainly a debut to remember.