Spooner finished with four shots and a minus-1 rating over 17:30 of ice time (3:26 on the power play) in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

While he was held off the board here, the pending restricted free agent has built up his value with 16 points in 19 games with the Rangers after coming over from Boston in the Rick Nash deal. Spooner was no slouch with the Bruins either, posting 25 points in 39 appearances prior to the move for a grand total of 13 goals and 28 assists this season.