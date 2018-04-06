Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Thriving with new club
Spooner finished with four shots and a minus-1 rating over 17:30 of ice time (3:26 on the power play) in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
While he was held off the board here, the pending restricted free agent has built up his value with 16 points in 19 games with the Rangers after coming over from Boston in the Rick Nash deal. Spooner was no slouch with the Bruins either, posting 25 points in 39 appearances prior to the move for a grand total of 13 goals and 28 assists this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Manages three points in loss•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Stays hot in win over Flames•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Adds three assists against Canucks•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Tallies two assists in debut•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Spooner: Shipped to Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...